Main Page
Welcome to the Internet Identity Workshop (IIW) Wiki
- To get updates regarding IIW subscribe here.
- To join the identity commons community list and dialoguing about user-centric and other identity initiatives you can do so here.
- To learn more about identity commons linking together efforts and supporting innovation in user-centric digital identity visit the website
Contents
Next Internet Identity Workshops
- IIW 30 is April 28, 29 & 30, 2020
- IIW 31 is October 20, 21, & 22, 2020
Previous Internet Identity Workshops & Satellite Events
- IIW 29 was October 1, 2 & 3, 2019
- IIW 28 was April 30 - May 1 & 2 , 2019
- IIW 27 was October 23 - 25 , 2018
- IIW 26 was April 3 -5 , 2018
- IIW 25 was October 17 - 19, 2017
- IIW 24 was May 2-4, 2017
- IIW 23 October 25-27, 2016
- Verifiable Claims Face-to-Face is October 27-28, 2016 (hosted at IIW 23)
- IIW 22 April 26 - 28, 2016
- IIW 21 October 27-29, 2015
- IIW 20 April 7 - 9, 2015
- IIW 19 October 28-30, 2014
- IIW 18 May 6-8, 2014
- IIW 17 October 22-24, 2013
- IIW #16 May 7-9 2013
- IIW #15 October 23-25 2012
- IIW #14 May 1-3 2012
- IIW-Satellite Sydney
- IIW-Satelite DC
- IIW #13 October 18-20 2011
- IIW #12 May 3-5, 2011 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View California
- Identity Collaboration Day, Feb 14, 2011 - Day before RSA, for discussion of user-centric, enterprise and government identity initiatives.
- IIW #11 Fall 2010 iiw11 Nov 2-4, Tuesday-Thursday at the Computer HIstory Museum in Mountain View California
- IIW Europe in London Monday October 11 (before RSA Europe) at the University of London
- iiw-europe-1-Notes
- iiw-europe-1-Reflection As a Result of Today....
- IIW East Coast in DC September 9-10 Thursday, Friday at the Josephine Butler Parks Center (following the Gov 2.0 Summit) the theme will be Open Identity for Open Government
- #10: Spring 2010 iiw10 May 17-19 at the Computer History Museum.
- #9: Fall 2009 iiw9 TUESDAY November 3 to THURSDAY November 5.
- #8: Spring 2009 iiw8 - May 18-20, 2009
- 6: Spring iiw2008a (2008A)- May 12-14, 2008 - Computer History Museum, Mountain View, CA
Previous Identity Open Spaces
Identity Open Space events are co-produced by the IIW team (Phil, Kaliya, Doc) in collaboration with other organizations and events. To date we have worked with Digital Identity World and the Liberty Alliance. Mobile Casino Bonus We are open to working with a variety organizations - if you are interested please don't hesitate to contact us. September 2007 at Digital Identity World
May 2007 following a Liberty Alliance Meeting in Brussels, Belgium
September 2006 at Digital Identity World
Previous Identity Birds of a Feather Meetings
June 2006 Identity Gang Birds of a Feather Session at Burton Group Conference, San Francisco
January 2006 Identity Speed Geeking Session at O'Reilly's Emerging Telephony Conference
December 2005 Pre-Syndicate Informational Morning for Developers /span>] commons linking together efforts and supporting innovation in user-centric digital identity Visit the website
Books of Proceedings
Subject Specific Note Collections
Previous Attendees Lists
- IIW 18: http://www.eventbrite.com/event/10266396067/efbnen
- IIW 17: http://iiw17.eventbrite.com/
- IIW 16: http://iiw16.eventbrite.com/
- IIW 15: http://www.eventbrite.com/event/3926801168/efbnen
- IIW 14: http://www.eventbrite.com/event/2785843533/efbnen
- IIW 13: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/internet-identity-workshop-xiii-13-2011b-tickets-1923616589
- IIW 12: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/internet-identity-workshop-xii-12-2011a-tickets-1189831819
- IIW 11: http://www.eventbrite.com/event/785398147/efbnen
- IIW 10: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/internet-identity-workshop-10-2010a-tickets-499632414
- IIW 09: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/internet-identity-workshop-9-2009b-tickets-394204075
- IIW 08: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/internet-identity-workshop-8-2009a-tickets-288845946