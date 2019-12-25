From IIW

Next Internet Identity Workshops

IIW 31 is October 20, 21, & 22, 2020

Previous Internet Identity Workshops & Satellite Events

IIW-Satellite Sydney IIW Satellite Sydney Notes



IIW #12 May 3-5, 2011 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View California iiw12 Proposed Topics IIW 12 Notes



IIW Europe in London Monday October 11 (before RSA Europe) at the University of London iiw-europe-1-Notes iiw-europe-1-Reflection As a Result of Today....



IIW East Coast in DC September 9-10 Thursday, Friday at the Josephine Butler Parks Center (following the Gov 2.0 Summit) the theme will be Open Identity for Open Government Notes_IIW-East As a result of day 1 at IIW-East



#10: Spring 2010 iiw10 May 17-19 at the Computer History Museum. Notes IIW10



#9: Fall 2009 iiw9 TUESDAY November 3 to THURSDAY November 5. Notes_iiw9



#8: Spring 2009 iiw8 - May 18-20, 2009 Notes_iiw8



#7: Fall iiw2008b (2008B)- Nov 10-12 - Computer History Museum, Mountain View, CA Notes_08b

- Computer History Museum, Mountain View, CA

6: Spring iiw2008a (2008A)- May 12-14, 2008 - Computer History Museum, Mountain View, CA Notes_2008a

- Computer History Museum, Mountain View, CA

Previous Identity Open Spaces

Identity Open Space events are co-produced by the IIW team (Phil, Kaliya, Doc) in collaboration with other organizations and events. To date we have worked with Digital Identity World and the Liberty Alliance. We are open to working with a variety organizations - if you are interested please don't hesitate to contact us. September 2007 at Digital Identity World

May 2007 following a Liberty Alliance Meeting in Brussels, Belgium

September 2006 at Digital Identity World

Previous Identity Birds of a Feather Meetings

June 2006 Identity Gang Birds of a Feather Session at Burton Group Conference, San Francisco

January 2006 Identity Speed Geeking Session at O'Reilly's Emerging Telephony Conference

December 2005 Pre-Syndicate Informational Morning for Developers /span>] commons linking together efforts and supporting innovation in user-centric digital identity Visit the website

